Image caption Mr Clark's body was found inside a flat in Carrbridge Drive, Maryhill

A second man has appeared in court after a body was found at a flat in Glasgow.

Steven Clark, 45, who was also known as Steven Robinson, was found dead at a property in Carrbridge Drive, Maryhill, on 14 October.

Anthony Lyden, 43, was charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice when he appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Mr Lyden made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Another man, Christopher Lawson, 19, was charged with murder when he appeared at the same court on Monday.

The teenager did not enter a plea and was also remanded in custody.