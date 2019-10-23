Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened at about 12:15 near Bridge of Orchy

Eight people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a lorry and a minibus on the A82 in Argyll and Bute.

Police Scotland said the accident happened at about 12:15 near Bridge of Orchy.

Officers have closed the road between Tyndrum and Ballachulish and put a 60-mile diversion in place.

They are advising motorists to avoid the area and said the route was likely to be closed for some time.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said six ambulances, a special operations response team and a paramedic were sent to the scene as well as an air ambulance and a Coastguard helicopter.

A spokesman said: "We transported three patients to the Belford Hospital, Fort William; two patients were taken to Lorn & Islands Hospital, Oban, and three patients were transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow."

Image copyright Traffic Scotland

No details about the condition of any of the casualties has been released.

Ch Supt Stewart Carle, head of road policing, tweeted that the crash had resulted in "multiple casualties".

A force spokeswoman said: "Emergency services remain at the scene and the public are advised to avoid the area, where possible. Diversions are in place."