Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Joseph McIntyre will serve as minimum of 23 years in prison

A knife attacker who stabbed a vulnerable man to death after luring him to a remote area in Glasgow has been jailed for life.

Joseph McIntyre, 35, was ordered to serve at least 23 years for the "cowardly" murder of Darren Sinclair.

McIntyre's co-accused Robert Dunn, 21, was jailed for 11 years after he was convicted of culpable homicide.

Mr Sinclair, 27, was stabbed through the heart on waste ground in Drumchapel on 6 November last year.

He suffered 10 stab wounds in the fatal assault.

A judge told McIntyre at the High Court in Edinburgh: "On the evidence, this was a cowardly, brutal attack with a weapon on a vulnerable individual who had been lured to a remote location."

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Darren Sinclair suffered 10 stab wounds in the attack

Lord Kinclaven warned McIntyre that the 23-year punishment part of his sentence did not necessarily mean he would be released on licence at the end of that minimum term.

The judge then told Dunn: "Clearly there is no alternative to a significant custodial sentence. No other method of dealing with you is appropriate."

He said he took into account that Dunn was a first offender who was convicted of a lesser crime.

The court had heard how Mr Sinclair suffered a brain injury in an attack months before his death.

Image caption Darren Sinclair's body was found on waste ground in Drumchapel

He had spoken to police about the incident and this led to graffiti being daubed in the Drumchapel area including: "Sinky's a grass."

Some local people were said to be "concerned" about his safety as there had been rumours of a "price" being on his head.

A jury was told McIntyre had earlier been in contact with an individual known to those allegedly behind the previous attack.

McIntyre and Dunn separately confessed to what happened and, while in hiding, McIntyre also told a 10-year-old girl he had stabbed someone.