Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Andrea Gibson, a mother-of-one, will be sentenced next month

A woman who embezzled more than £248,000 from a car dealership blamed her brother's gambling debt for her actions.

Andrea Gibson, 31, stole the money over a three-year period while an accounts assistant for Evans Halshaw in Glasgow.

The mother-of-one manipulated financial systems to cover 45 transactions made to her personal bank accounts.

Gibson was only caught when she went on maternity leave and the irregularities came to light.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard she had worked for Evans Halshaw for seven years before her promotion to accounts assistant in 2014.

She admitted embezzling a total of £248,652 from the dealership in Cumbernauld Road in the east end of Glasgow between March 2015 and March 2018.

'Forged and falsified'

Prosecutor Debbie Carroll said: "She forged and falsified documents and manipulated the accounts of the company in an attempt to cover her activities and avoid detection."

Gibson created four credit notes that showed outstanding payments from the Ford UK car company.

But the money was going directly into the bank account her wages were paid into by Evans Halshaw.

Gibson was caught by the financial controller when she went on maternity leave in January last year.

Ms Carroll added: "The controller became aware of anomalies and financial irregularities."

Gibson initially denied stealing money from the company but confessed after Ford UK carried out their own investigation.

Ms Carroll added: "Gibson stated her brother had a gambling debt and didn't know what to do. She made reference that she would return the money.

"Gibson stated she only transferred money into one account and she couldn't confirm the exact amount.

"She then handed over a hand-written resignation letter."

Custody 'inevitable'

Gibson later admitted that another bank account was also used to transfer money.

She was later questioned by police and gave a no comment interview.

Lawyer Callum Hiller, defending, told the court Gibson was "well aware" she could go to jail.

He added: "She is now unemployed, but is attending college studying childcare."

Sheriff Martin Jones QC told Gibson, from Dalmarnock, that custody is "inevitable."

He deferred sentence for reports until next month and Gibson was granted bail.

A proceeds of crime hearing will also take place next month.