Lazio fan fined over brawl with Celtic supporters

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Celtic beat Italian visitors Lazio at Parkhead 2-1

A Lazio fan has been fined £200 for fighting with Celtic supporters before a Europa League clash.

Filippi Moreno, 35, was also banned from attending football matches in the UK for two years.

The court heard a "large group of Lazio and Celtic fans fought with each other" outside Parkhead before Thursday's kick-off.

Moreno pled guilty to acting in a threatening and abusive manner at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

He fled the scene but was later arrested and spent the night in jail.

'No criminal record'

Lawyer, Derek Williams, told the court that Moreno, from Rome, Italy, was trying to help a friend who had been "assaulted".

He added: "He came over for the match and works in the restaurant industry. He is terrified he will miss his flight home today.

"He says he has never been in trouble and doesn't have a criminal record in Italy.

"This is a game that he will want to forget for a number of reasons."

Sheriff John Morris QC responded: "He won't forget it because he didn't see it."

Four other people were arrested before the match in which Celtic won 2-1 against the Italian side.