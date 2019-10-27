Image copyright Renfrewshire Council Image caption Adults and children were left enthralled by the colourful parade

Record crowds have flocked to Paisley for the the town's Mardi-Gras style Halloween Festival.

The Dark Circus themed event, one of the biggest of its kind in the UK, featured outdoor theatre specialists and more than 350 costumed performers.

Community groups also took part in the parade, the centrepiece of the two-day event.

Other highlights included aerial performances, a funfair and workshops on pumpkin carving and costume making.

The Silent Disco also proved popular during the colourful celebration, which attracted a crowd of 41,000.

Louisa Mahon, Renfrewshire Council's head of communications, said: "This year's Halloween Festival was our biggest and most ambitious to date covering the entire town centre with a jam-packed programme with something for everyone to enjoy.

"Paisley has always had a thriving artistic community - creativity and performance is in the DNA of the town and Halloween gives the community the perfect opportunity to showcase their talents and dress up while they do it - it's the perfect celebration."

