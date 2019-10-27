Appeal after pedestrian seriously hurt in Paisley road crash
A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Renfrewshire.
The 54-year-old man was hurt in the collision with a grey Fiat Punto on Inchinnan Road, Paisley, at about 21:15 on Friday.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.
Police said the road was closed until 06:00 on Saturday while they investigated the crash.
Sgt Nicola Taylor appealed for information from witnesses who have not yet spoken to officers, and for relevant dash-cam footage.