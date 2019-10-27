Man, 50, seriously assaulted outside Glasgow pub
- 27 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Detectives are investigating a serious assault outside a pub in Glasgow.
The 50-year-old victim was injured on Paisley Road West, near Govan Road, at about 23:45 on Saturday.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with a head injury but no details about his condition have been released.
Anyone with information about the incident, which is being treated as serious assault, is asked to contact police.