Pedestrian suffers serious head injury in Glasgow crash
- 27 October 2019
A pedestrian suffered a serious head injury after being hit by a car in Glasgow.
The 31-year-old woman was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary following the crash in West Nile Street on Saturday night.
Police said the road was closed for more than an hour after the collision happened at 21:10.
They added that a 52-year-old man was charged in connection to a road traffic offence.
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.