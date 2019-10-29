Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Andrew O'Hagan had been with his victim Lorraine Gordon for 22 year before they split up

A man who stabbed his estranged partner 14 times after accusing her of seeing another man has been jailed for six years.

Andrew O'Hagan, 56, admitted attempting to murder social worker Lorraine Gordon at a house in Cambuslang, near Glasgow, in June.

The High Court in Glasgow heard the couple had been together for 22 years.

O'Hagan carried out the attack after being given a non-harassment order to keep him away from Ms Gordon.

As well as the jail term, judge Lord Mulholland ordered O'Hagan to be supervised for a further four years on his release.

Punctured lung

The judge told him: "Had it not been for the skill of the medical team who treated her, you could have been facing a charge of murder.

"From reading a victim impact statement, she will not let your conduct towards her defeat her. You should be ashamed. You are not the victim - she is."

The court had previously heard it was a "bolt out of the blue" to O'Hagan when his relationship with Ms Gordon ended.

On the day of the attack, he confronted her at the house and said: "Who are you seeing? I'll give you 10 minutes to tell me."

O'Hagan then punched Ms Gordon in the face, ripped her dress and forced her upstairs with a knife at her back.

He went onto stab his former partner in the chest and arms. Her injuries included a punctured lung.