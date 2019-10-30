Payout for Jet2 passengers over Tenerife bus crash

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The crash happened at Tenerife South Airport

Jet2 passengers who were injured in a crash at an airport in Tenerife have been awarded compensation from the airline.

A group of 33 travellers were on board an airport transfer bus in December 2017 when it was hit by a truck carrying concrete pillars.

Injuries suffered by the group at Tenerife South included cuts from broken glass, fractured limbs and post-traumatic stress.

Lawyers confirmed a six-figure payout.

The crash happened as the transfer bus ferried passengers from the plane to the terminal.

'Physical and mental scars'

About 150 people were on the Jet2 flight, which had just landed from Glasgow.

The size of individual settlements were not disclosed, but law firm Digby Brown said compensation sums ranged from £1,000 for soft tissue damage to £20,000 for more serious injuries.

Image caption The passengers had arrived on a Jet2 flight from Glasgow

Mark Gibson, partner at the firm, said the legal action was concluded this week.

He added: Our clients should have been enjoying their holiday and instead they were left with either physical or mental scars.

"I only hope these people and families feel a sense of justice now the legal aspect of the incident is concluded."

Jet2 has been contacted for comment.