Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Murphy was sentenced to eight years in jail

A man has been sentenced to eight years in jail for attempting to murder a teenager after deliberately knocking him down in the east end of Glasgow.

Declan Murphy ploughed into his 19-year-old victim in May last year and sent him flying through the air.

Jurors heard claims Murphy's young passenger had earlier been stabbed by one of the victim's friends.

He suffered a brain injury as well as fractures to his skull, jaw and cheekbone in the Parkhead attack.

Murphy, 24, denied attempted murder, but was convicted following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

CCTV footage played in court showed Murphy swerve his Mazda onto the opposite of the road and crash into the victim.

The 19-year-old told jurors his next memory was waking up in hospital.

The victim had been with two friends that night. They also had to dodge the vehicle.

'Lethal weapon'

Judge Lord Mulholland told Murphy, also of Parkhead: "This was an appalling crime that was captured on CCTV.

"Whatever your motives were, there was no excuse for driving a vehicle at three people in the opposite carriageway.

"You carried on and hit a man who struck the windscreen and went into the air before coming head down to hit the road.

"It was clear that you wanted to strike the man with your vehicle.

"You took no evasive action, you aimed at them and failed to stop.

"You are fortunate that you are not facing a murder charge as the victim could easily have died.

"The manner you drove this car was as a lethal weapon."