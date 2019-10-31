Man charged over death of Scott Kelly in Blantyre
A man has been charged over the death of a 49-year-old man in South Lanarkshire.
Scott Kelly was found injured outside a house on Camelon Crescent, Blantyre, at about 01:40 on Sunday.
He was taken to Hairmyres hospital where he later died.
Police confirmed a 36-year-old had been arrested and charged in connection with his death. The arrested man is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday.
Det Ch Insp Grant Macleod thanked members of the local community who "greatly assisted" inquiries.