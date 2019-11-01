Image caption The High Court in Edinburgh was told Shaun Burns had an extensive criminal record

A man who stabbed another man to death in a close in Shotts will serve at least 20 years in prison.

Shaun Burns, 34, was convicted of murder after inflicting seven injuries to Colin Knott with a kitchen knife.

Burns had denied the charge, claiming he had acted in self-defence, but was found guilty by a jury.

The High Court in Edinburgh was told Burns had an extensive criminal record, including for assault and weapons offences.

Burns had denied murdering Mr Knott, who was 48, in Suna Path, Shotts, North Lanarkshire, in September last year.

Started drinking

The trial was told that Burns had moved to Shotts from Glasgow after attending rehab.

Ian Duguid QC, defending, said he had secured a tenancy and secured employment, but had started drinking for the first time in three months.

He said Mr Knott was invited in for a drink but a disagreement occurred before the fatal assault.

The defence counsel said Burns' involvement with drugs began when he was nine.

Mr Duguid said: "He does fully appreciate that he has brought about the end of a gentleman's life in circumstances which are, to say the least, very, very unfortunate."