Image copyright Google Image caption The B780 was closed for six hours after the crash

A barefoot pedestrian who was carrying a walking stick has been seriously injured in a crash in North Ayrshire.

Police have appealed for help in identifying the man, believed to be in his 30s, who was hit by a vehicle on the B780 near Kilbirnie at about 06:20.

The road was closed for six hours following the incident about 180m (200yds) east of East Mains Farm.

A police spokesman said the injured man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Road Policing Sergeant Craig Beaver said: "Inquiries are ongoing to identify who the man is and we believe him to be in his 30s. He was wearing black trousers, a blue polo shirt and no shoes."

He appealed for help from witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage of the pedestrian or the vehicle before the crash.