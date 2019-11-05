Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency vehicles were seen filling the street at Skene Road in Ibrox

Emergency services have been called out to a police incident in a residential street in Glasgow.

Officers sealed off Skene Road opposite Ibrox Stadium on Monday evening.

Multiple police vehicles were seen in social media photos of the street as well as fire appliances, ambulances and an incident response unit.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they had been in attendance but had left the incident.