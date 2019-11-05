Former nurse jailed for stabbing daughter

Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Irene Forrester (left) told police officers she stabbed her daughter Linda Ann because "sometimes enough is enough"

A retired nurse who repeatedly stabbed her daughter has been jailed for 32 months despite a plea by the victim for her not to be sent to prison.

Irene Forrester, 66, attacked Linda Ann Forrester after telling her: "I don't love you as much as I used to."

She admitted assaulting Linda Ann who was staying over at her flat in Partick, Glasgow.

The attack, which happened in January, left the 38-year-old with a collapsed lung and broken rib.

As Forrester returned to the dock her lawyer Neil Stewart told Glasgow Sheriff Court: "Her daughter doesn't want her mother to receive a custodial sentence."

But Sheriff Alan MacKenzie sentenced Forrester to 32 months in prison.

He told her: "I understand your life has been grim for a very long time. I recognise this offence was isolated and was fuelled by medication plus alcohol.

"The reality is you have pled guilty to the most serious charge. I consider the gravity of the offence that no disposal is appropriate other than a custodial sentence."

The court earlier heard the pair had been at Forrester's home when she suddenly declared she no longer had the same love for her daughter.

Linda Ann went to bed and said she did not want to speak to her mother.

'I'm very sorry'

But, prosecutor Lorri Pidgeon told the hearing: "Forrester returned a short time later with a kitchen knife.

"She told her daughter that she was going to put her out her misery and stabbed her four times."

Linda Ann managed to escape the flat into her car before calling an ambulance.

Her mother also dialled 999 stating: "I stabbed my daughter. I hope she is not dead. I'm very sorry.

"She will be dead. I am guilty. It is so bad."

She was later held by police, who found the knife at the flat.

She told officers: "I did it. I did not want to do it, but sometimes enough is enough."

Linda Ann suffered wounds to her back, hip and arms.

Forrester's lawyer Mr Stewart said: "Nothing I'm going to say is an excuse to her actions.

"There is very much a background as she was on the receiving end from her ex-husband who was a doctor.

"This affected her for a number of years."