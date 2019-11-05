Image copyright Google Image caption Police say the two men "ransacked" the property on Dumbreck Road in Glasgow

Two men have robbed elderly women at knifepoint after forcing their way into a Glasgow house.

The pair, who were wearing balaclavas, entered the property on Dumbreck Road, near the junction with Torridon Avenue, between 13:00 and 13:30 on Monday.

They took a four-figure sum of cash and jewellery from two 71-year-old women, leaving one with minor injuries.

A getaway driver was waiting outside in a vehicle and drove the two men north towards Govan.

The woman who was injured arrived at the house after the men had broken in, disturbing them.

'Extremely upsetting'

One of the suspects was black and the other was white.

They were both tall, of medium build, and wearing black balaclavas and dark clothing.

The third man was aged about 30, and was about 5ft 9in tall, of medium to heavy build. He had short, dark hair and was wearing a blue checked shirt.

Det Con James Clark, of Govan Community Investigations Unit, said: "The house was completely ransacked by the suspects and this was an extremely upsetting experience for both women.

"Our inquiries are ongoing, however, we're appealing to anyone who was in the area around that time who witnessed this, or saw anything suspicious, to contact us."