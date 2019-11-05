Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Carole Gordon and her son Ryan will be sentenced next month

A mother and son have been found guilty of running a cannabis farm in their spare bedroom.

Carole Gordon, 56, and Ryan Gordon, 28, produced and supplied the drug from their flat in Shettleston in February last year.

The pair were convicted after a three-day trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Footage of the police raid showed cannabis plants surrounded by equipment including five lights and seven fans used for "ventilation" purposes.

Det Con Greg Baxter, formerly of the police's drug investigation team, said the set-up of the spare bedroom was ideal for their business.

He said: "What you have here is the perfect environment to grow cannabis. This is someone that knows how to grow cannabis."

'Drug-dealing activity'

The officer confirmed that 20 plants could reach a potential street value of £12,000.

Eight small bags were among other larger cannabis-filled bags also seized from the property following the raid.

Det Con Baxter told jurors that this was "evidence of drug dealing activity."

The Gordons were also convicted on a possession of cannabis charge.

The mother has no previous convictions while her son has 25.

His most recent was for the possession of, and intent to supply, cannabis.

Both denied the charges against them.

Sheriff Paul Crozier deferred sentence on the pair until next month and they were granted bail.