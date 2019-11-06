Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Bellville Street at about 20:45 on Tuesday

A man and a woman are critically ill after they were stabbed by two men in a targeted attack.

Police said the suspects entered a flat in Belville Street, Greenock, at around 20:45 on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. Both are in a critical but stable condition.

The men ran off and are believed to have got out of a taxi in Kilmacolm Road, near to Blairmore Road.

Det Insp David Wagstaff said: "This has been a brutal attack on two people within their own home which we believe was targeted.

"We are following positive lines of inquiry in relation to tracing those involved and would appeal to any member of the public who can assist our investigation to come forward."

He urged anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour on Belville Street or who may have private CCTV or dash cam footage covering the area to come forward.