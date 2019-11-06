Image copyright SNS Image caption Officers wanted to speak to 20 men in relation to various incidents which occurred at Kilmarnock's football ground

Police have arrested a total of 13 men and boys in connection with incidents at Kilmarnock's football ground in the summer.

Various incidents occurred at Rugby Park on 4 August when Rangers won the Scottish Premiership game 2-1 after a 91st-minute header.

In October, Police Scotland released images of 20 men they wanted to speak to in relation to the incidents.

The force confirmed the 13 males, aged between 14 and 29 have been charged.

Reports have been sent to the procurator fiscal and officers are following positive lines of inquiry to trace a number of other individuals.

Officers thanked the public for their assistance with the investigation so far.