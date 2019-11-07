Image copyright Google

A primary school and nursery in Glasgow has been closed after an outbreak of the norovirus vomiting bug.

Children and staff at St Angela's Primary in Darnley began to suffer sickness and diarrhoea on Tuesday, with many complaining of feeling faint.

More than 100 pupils are believed to have been later sent home after becoming unwell.

The school was closed on Thursday morning and will remain shut on Friday while cleaning work is carried out.

Deep clean

A statement tweeted by the school said: "St Angela's Primary School and Nursery Class is officially closed today and tomorrow.

"This is to allow for a deep spray clean with a 48hr period of no contact in order to kill any virus/germs. Sorry for any inconvenience caused."

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council said: "As a precautionary measure, St Angela's Primary will be closed today and tomorrow to give the pupils and staff time to recover from this bug.

"A specialist clean has also been organised and families have the public health information sheet with advice sent out from the school. The school will continue to keep their families updated."