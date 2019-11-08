Image copyright Google Image caption The accident involved a Ford Connect van and a Mazda 6 car

A 49-year-old man has died after the van he was driving was involved in a crash with a car on the A70 in South Lanarkshire.

The accident involving a Ford Connect van and a Mazda 6 car happened near Carnwath at about 16:45 on Thursday.

The van driver died at the scene while the 41-year-old Mazda driver was taken by ambulance to Wishaw General Hospital.

Medical staff have described his condition as stable.

Sgt John Tait, of the road policing unit in Motherwell, said: "I am appealing to any witnesses to the crash and to anyone with information that may help our ongoing investigation to contact us.

"I would also like to hear from anyone who was driving on the A70 near Carnwath around the time of the crash on Thursday afternoon to come forward to officers, as they may hold information that will assist our inquiry."