Image caption The fire is thought to have started in the ground floor shop

Several fire crews are working to put out a blaze in a three storey tenement block in Glasgow's southside.

The fire has burnt through the building on Albert Cross in Pollokshields from the ground floor to the roof, which had attic apartments.

It is thought to have started in the ground floor minimarket and greengrocer Strawberry Garden.

Residents in the flats above the shop have been evacuated and roads in the surrounding area have been closed.

Albert Drive, Kenmure Street and several nearby roads have been cordoned off to traffic and pedestrians and are expected to remain closed for several hours.

Police said no one was believed to have been hurt in the blaze.