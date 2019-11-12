Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The tenement building in Glasgow's southside collapsed

About 20 people have had to leave their homes after a fire caused a four-storey tenement building in Glasgow to collapse.

The fire spread from a ground floor shop in the city's Pollokshields area on Sunday evening.

Fire crews worked until Monday afternoon to put out the blaze in the building on Albert Cross.

One person was treated for the effects of breathing in smoke but there were not thought to be any serious injuries.

The fire in the 143-year-old B-listed building destroyed the shop and the homes above it.

It is thought to have started in the Strawberry and Spice Garden minimarket late on Sunday evening.

The area around Albert Drive was shut off to pedestrians and several local businesses and schools were closed. Power and water supplies were also affected.

On Monday evening, Greater Glasgow Police tweeted: "Road closures remain in place, incl. Forth Street, Glenapp Street, Kenmuir Street, Keir Street - at Albert Drive, and Maxwell Drive at Kenmuir Street. Anyone who has been displaced should contact Glasgow City Council Homeless Team on 0800 838 502 and assistance will be provided."

Image copyright Nicola Sturgeon Image caption First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted a photo of the aftermath of the "devastating" fire

Offers of help for members of the emergency services and people affected by the fire came from Glasgow Gurdwara on Albert Drive, local churches, staff at the Bank of Scotland and a nearby school, St Albert's Primary.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said they had 60 firefighters, nine fire appliances and two height appliances tackling the fire during the night.

Twenty firefighters remained at the scene throughout Monday for an "extensive dampening down operation".

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who represents the area in the Scottish Parliament, described it as "dreadful news" for affected residents and businesses and urged constituents who need help to email or call her office.

After visiting the scene she offered her "heartfelt" thanks to emergency service workers.