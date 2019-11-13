Man arrested over death of Christopher Nicol in Greenock
13 November 2019
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a father-of-two.
Christopher Nicol, 27, died following an incident at his home in Maple Road, Greenock, Inverclyde on 26 September.
Last month his mother Karen Nicol paid tribute to a "much-loved son" and "a brilliant dad".
A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the 44-year-old man is due to appear before Greenock Sheriff Court on Wednesday.