Biker dies 12 days after crash with car in Glasgow
A motorcyclist who was involved in a serious crash with a car in Glasgow's west end on Halloween has died.
Kieran McSorley's bike collided with a silver Vauxhall Vectra on Queen Margaret Drive, at the junction of Clouston Street.
The 23-year-old, from Maryhill, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he died from his injuries on Tuesday.
Police said a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.
Anyone with dashcam footage of the accident, which happened at about 10:00 on 31 October, is being asked to contact police.