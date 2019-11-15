Image caption Patricia Reilly was asked to make payments to an unknown company

A court has ruled in favour of a woman who was sued by her employer for sending £200,000 in company funds to an online fraudster.

Patricia Reilly was sacked from Peebles Media Group in Glasgow when she fell victim to the scam.

The Court of Session was told that a scammer posed as the firm's director Yvonne Bremner via email in October 2015.

Mrs Reilly was asked to make a number of payments to an unknown company.

It was alleged that Mrs Reilly, from Bishopbriggs, Dunbartonshire, ignored a warning from bankers about con artists tricking employees into making payments to companies.

Peebles Media Group attempted to claim £107,984 from the former employee - the sum outstanding after the bank refunded more than £85,000 of the almost £200,000 stolen.

Image copyright Edinburgh courts Image caption Yvonne Bremner gave evidence at the Court of Session in Edinburgh

As part of her defence, Mrs Reilly had also claimed that her employer had contributed to the loss by not providing training on identifying fraud.

The ruling also noted that "employers seldom sue their employees for damages".

The conclusion stated: "The fraudster is the real culprit whoever he or she (or possibly they) may be.

"The pursuers have suffered a major loss. The defender has lost her employment. It is a tragic case.

"I shall sustain the second plea in law for the defender and reserve the expenses meanwhile."

'Whaling' fraud

Lord Summers wrote that Mrs Reilly had fallen victim to a whaling fraud.

Unlike phishing scams which send out a large number of emails to many recipients, whaling scams target specific people or businesses.

Image copyright Google Image caption Glasgow firm Peebles Media brought the action against Mrs Reilly

The court heard that Mrs Reilly handed over a total of £193,250 of the company's money to fraudsters after they emailed her on 9 October.

Suspicions were raised a few days later when colleague Rosemary Morris logged onto the firm's online bank account and noticed a fraud warning.

Mrs Reilly was accused of ignoring warnings on the banking system as she made payments.

Ms Morris contacted Ms Bremner who was on holiday in Tenerife.

Other signs

Lord Summers ruled he was unable to say whether Mrs Reilly was in breach over the bank warnings but that it would not have "altered the outcome".

He added: "I am persuaded however that the defender acted in breach of her obligation of reasonable skill and care in transferring funds from the invoice financing account to the current account. I consider she did this on her own initiative.

"Although I consider her unilateral decision to transfer company funds without any authority was in breach of contract I do not consider that the loss that ensued was the natural consequence of the breach."

Ms Bremner claimed that Mrs Reilly should have been suspicious of elements of the email communication - such as the unusual email address and the word choice.

However, Lord Summers said the word choice was "not unusual" and he was "not satisfied on the evidence adduced" that the fraudster's email address was visible.

In his ruling Lord Summers noted the animosity between the two women. Ms Bremner said she did not get on with Mrs Reilly and called her the "office gossip".

Lord Summers said: "There were therefore many indications that she was ill disposed to the defender."

But he added: "I do not consider the way they gave evidence to be necessarily connected to their truthfulness or reliability."