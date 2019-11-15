Twenty tonnes of salmon has "gone missing" after the lorry carrying the fish crashed on the A82.

The lorry overturned at Bridge of Orchy and the load of fish it shed has disappeared, according to Argyll and Bute Council.

The accident happened on the trunk road on Tuesday.

The council said the salmon, which still had their heads, had been gutted but had not undergone processing. They may have entered the food supply chain.

A spokesman for the local authority said: "There is a possibility it is has been contaminated and may not have been subject to the required chilled conditions.

"This salmon cannot under any circumstances be used for further processing because of potential food safety issues and also because it does not comply with the requirements of food law.

"If you are in possession of this salmon you are advised to dispose of it immediately."

The council added: "Members of the public are advised that legitimate salmon, that complies with the requirements of food law, will be sold through reputable retail and wholesale outlets."