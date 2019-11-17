Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The boy died while being treated at Glasgow's flagship hospital campus which includes the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and Royal Hospital for Children

A three-year-old boy's death at Glasgow's largest hospital in 2017 is being investigated by police.

The child died on 9 August 2017 at a unit within the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus, the Crown Office confirmed.

The Scottish Mail on Sunday reported he was in the same hospital as 10-year-old Milly Main who died three weeks later.

The ward he was treated on was later closed because of fears over water contamination, the paper reported.

A Crown Office spokesman said: "The Procurator Fiscal has received a report in connection with the death of a three-year-old boy at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on 9 August 2017.

"The investigation into the death, under the direction of Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit (SFIU), is ongoing and the family will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments."

The newspaper said the boy, who has not been named, was being treated for a rare genetic disease.

Police Scotland confirmed the death had been investigated and a report passed to the fiscal.

Image copyright Kimberly Darroch Image caption Milly Main contracted an infection while recovering from a stem cell transplant in Glasgow

Last week it emerged that 10-year-old Milly Main died at the Royal Hospital for Children (RHC) which is part of the hospital campus, after contracting an infection while recovering from leukaemia treatment.

Her mother Kimberly Darroch told the BBC she was "100%" convinced her death was linked to problems with the water supply which were identified the following year.

A whistleblower had earlier revealed that a doctor-led review had identified 26 infections at RHC during 2017 which were potentially linked to contaminated water.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde insists it is impossible to determine the source of Milly's infection because there was no requirement to test the water supply at the time.

On Saturday MSP Anas Sarwar called for the health board to be put in "special measures" over its handling of hospital infection issues.

Milly died at the hospital on 31 August 2017 while in remission from leukaemia following stem cell treatment.

'Let down and lied to'

Her mother said she felt "let down and lied to" because she was given no information about water contamination as a possible factor in Milly's death.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has offered to meet the family to discuss their concerns.

It said the hospital's water had been independently assessed as safe, and it criticised the whistleblower for causing "stress and anxiety" for Milly's parents when there was no evidence of a link.

The £842m Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) "super hospital" has faced a number of problems since it opened in 2015.

Two cancer wards at the adjoining children's hospital were closed last year amid concern about the water supply, with patients decanted to the adult hospital.

In January it emerged that two patients at the QEUH had died after contracting a fungal infection linked to pigeon droppings.