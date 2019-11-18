Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found unwell in the NCP car park in Mitchell Lane, Glasgow

A man, believed to be homeless, has died after being found in a Glasgow car park on one of the coldest nights of the year.

The 43-year-old was discovered in the NCP car park in Mitchell Lane just before 18:00 on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Sunday, parts of Scotland recorded a low of -8.1C (17.4F). Temperatures for Monday were forecast to drop to as low as -9C (15.8F) overnight.

The Met Office said Monday night would be cold and frosty for many areas and could be the coldest night across the UK as a whole.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "About 5.50pm on Sunday 17 November 2019, police were called to a report of a man unwell within a car park in Mitchell Lane, Glasgow.

"The 43-year-old man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he was pronounced dead.

"A post mortem examination will take place in due course, however at this time the death is not being treated as suspicious."

A spokeswoman for Glasgow's Health & Social Care Partnership said: "Homelessness services have not been officially notified of the death of anyone they have been working with.

"We await formal identification of the deceased and, of course, will fully assist the police and emergency services in their investigation, if requested to do so."