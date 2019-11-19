Image copyright Police Scotland/Google Image caption Colin Rutherford, from Irvine, was riding a Harley Davidson near the junction with Floak Quarry when the accident happened

A tractor driver who caused the death of a biker has been banned from the road for three years.

William Dykes, 61, was towing a trailer when he pulled in front of a Harley Davidson driven by Colin Rutherford on the A77 in Ayrshire.

Mr Davidson was thrown from the bike and died at the scene.

Dykes, from Eaglesham, Renfrewshire, admitted driving without due care and attention and causing the victim's death on 11 August 2018.

Kilmarnock Sheriff Court heard that he failed to keep a proper lookout for oncoming traffic and crossed onto the opposite carriageway while turning into an access road for Floak Farm.

The court heard that Dykes fought to revive Mr Rutherford with CPR until paramedics arrived but he died at the remote scene.

'Fatal consequences'

As well as being banned from driving, he was given a six-month curfew tagging order and 200 hours of unpaid work.

Gordon Nicol, defending, said Dykes could not explain why he failed to see the motorbike and added: "It was an awful moment of inattention that he will live with for the rest of his days."

Passing sentence, Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane said Mr Rutherford's death had left a "massive void" in the lives of his family, some of whom were in court.

"I accept that you live with the fatal consequences of your actions every day and will continue to do so for the rest of your life," she added.

"Despite the tragic consequences, in all of the circumstances I do not find it necessary to impose a custodial sentence on you."

Mr Rutherford, 61, from Irvine, was well-known in the biking community and had worked as a Harley Davidson technician at dealerships in Edinburgh and Glasgow, before setting up House of Custom with a friend in Clydebank.