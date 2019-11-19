Image copyright Google Image caption Sutherland lane, near University Place, where a woman was sexually assaulted on 31 October

Security has been increased at the University of Glasgow following a series of sex attacks.

Police have confirmed they are investigating four recent sexual assaults in the west end of the city - near the university campus.

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with three alleged assaults on 17 and 24 October.

A university spokesman said security patrols had been increased and lighting improved on campus.

The issue came to light with a post on Twitter by the Glasgow university, which said it was working "extremely closely" with police.

It added: "Incidents like this are rare and student and staff safety is of the utmost importance to the university."

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We can confirm that inquiries are ongoing following a report of the serious sexual assault of a 20-year-old woman in Sutherland Lane, near University Place, Hillhead, in the early hours of Thursday 31 October 2019.

"Police are following a number of lines of enquiry and anyone with any information is asked to contact police."

He added: "A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged following a report of three sexual assaults on 17 October 2019 - one in Lawrence Street, Partick and one in Napiershall Street, North Woodside and 24 October in Cranworth Street, Hillhead."

The 34-year-old is expected to appear in court at a later date.

A spokesman for Glasgow University said student and staff safety was of utmost importance to the institution.