Glasgow & West Scotland

Glasgow University increases security after west end sex attacks

  • 19 November 2019
Sutherland lane, near University Place Image copyright Google
Image caption Sutherland lane, near University Place, where a woman was sexually assaulted on 31 October

Security has been increased at the University of Glasgow following a series of sex attacks.

Police have confirmed they are investigating four recent sexual assaults in the west end of the city - near the university campus.

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with three alleged assaults on 17 and 24 October.

A university spokesman said security patrols had been increased and lighting improved on campus.

The issue came to light with a post on Twitter by the Glasgow university, which said it was working "extremely closely" with police.

It added: "Incidents like this are rare and student and staff safety is of the utmost importance to the university."

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We can confirm that inquiries are ongoing following a report of the serious sexual assault of a 20-year-old woman in Sutherland Lane, near University Place, Hillhead, in the early hours of Thursday 31 October 2019.

"Police are following a number of lines of enquiry and anyone with any information is asked to contact police."

He added: "A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged following a report of three sexual assaults on 17 October 2019 - one in Lawrence Street, Partick and one in Napiershall Street, North Woodside and 24 October in Cranworth Street, Hillhead."

The 34-year-old is expected to appear in court at a later date.

A spokesman for Glasgow University said student and staff safety was of utmost importance to the institution.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites