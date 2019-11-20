Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and the Royal Hospital for Children share a campus in the south of Glasgow

Scotland's health secretary has apologised to the parents of two patients who died in the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.

Jeane Freeman expressed her "deepest sympathies" to the families of Milly Main, 10, and a three-year-old boy.

The two children died three weeks apart in August 2017 at the hospital, which is part of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus.

They had been treated on a ward which was affected by water contamination.

On Monday, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde apologised for the distress caused to parents.

In a statement to MSPs on Wednesday, Ms Freeman said: "To lose a loved one in any circumstances is hard - but I cannot begin to imagine the pain of losing a child in these circumstances - or the suffering and grief that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

"I also want to apologise to them that they feel they have not had their questions answered.

"They are absolutely right to ask and pursue their questions, and they are entitled to have them answered and to receive the support they need."