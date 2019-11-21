Image caption Stuart Clelland's body was found in his flat

A 33-year-old man accused of murder has admitted in court to killing his neighbour by punching him.

William Nimmo offered to plead guilty to the lesser charge of the culpable homicide of 56-year-old Stuart Clelland in Galston, East Ayrshire.

However his plea was not accepted by prosecutors during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow. Judge Lady Stacey fixed a trial for 3 April 2020.

Mr Clelland's body was found in his flat in Galston on 24 July.

Mr Nimmo is also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by dragging Mr Clelland's body from a courtyard into the hallway of his home.

It is alleged he then took his van keys and, while intoxicated, drove Mr Clelland's van to a car park at Bentinck Square, Galston.

Mr Nimmo denies the charges.