Gerard Porteous had previously been jailed for 12 years for a string of other attacks

A serial rapist has been given a life sentence after one of his victims came forward after learning from a news report that he had abused other women.

Gerard Porteous targeted the woman in the late 1980s and 90s. She came forward to report the assaults in 2016.

Jurors heard this was after the woman saw a report about him being jailed for 12 years for other sex attacks.

He has now been given a lifelong restriction order after being convicted of assault, rape and indecent assault.

This followed a trial last year when the High Court in Glasgow heard how he attacked the woman while they were alone at his home in 1990.

The case had been adjourned for a risk assessment to be carried out.

Attacked another woman

The court heard that Porteous regularly abused the woman at a house in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, between 1987 and 1993.

A witness described hearing the distressed woman "screeching" so loud, it was thought to have come from an animal. The woman was also seen "crying, in a state" with a swollen mouth.

A friend tried to help her escape Porteous by taking her away disguised in glasses and a coat but she was seen by him and attacked again.

Years later, the woman went to police after seeing "something in the news in 2016" about Porteous.

This was after he was locked up for raping and abusing a number of women between 1994 and 2013.

An investigation found that Porteous had also attacked another woman at the house in Coatbridge after she had gone to visit the victim, who was not in.

Porteous sexually assaulted her while they were alone.

'You can go now'

Prosecutor Steven Borthwick said: "Porteous did not say a word. He instead grabbed her and pushed her face against a wall."

The woman recalled how she was "numb" and "terrified".

Mr Borthwick told jurors: "After he was finished, he spat in her face and said: 'Aye, you can go now'."

Porteous, formerly of Paisley, Renfrewshire, had denied the allegations.

He claimed any sex with the first woman was consensual and insisted nothing happened with the other victim.

Lord Mulholland told Porteous he must serve at least six years behind bars.

He added: "You have been convicted of serious crimes of violence and rape.

"This involved two victims and you subjected them to horrific ordeals.

"This [six-year sentence] is the minimum period and should not be thought as reflecting my view of when you should be released."