The creator of Tunnock's teacakes, Boyd Tunnock, has received a knighthood at Buckingham Palace.

The 86-year-old, who runs the family-owned business in Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, also revealed that The Queen prefers his snack over the caramel wafer, invented by his father.

Sir Boyd said: "She said she prefers the teacakes and I said I'll send her some over."

He received the honour on Thursday for services to business and charity.

The chocolate-coated marshmallow on a biscuit base was designed by Sir Boyd in 1956.

Since then it has become one of Scotland's most recognisable treats - and has even been shot into space.

Meanwhile the caramel wafer - five wafer layers interspersed with caramel and coated in chocolate - was created by Archie Tunnock in 1952.

Sir Boyd joked: "I prefer the caramel wafers but only because we make more money from them."

Describing the investiture ceremony, Sir Boyd said it was "excellent" and "awesome" to receive his honour from the Queen.

He added: "It was very regal. The music was great, I was standing there swaying and I could have danced all night.

"The Queen is so nice and makes you feel very relaxed."