CCTV of 'vital witness' to Billyjoe Bates murder

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Billyjoe Bates died in hospital in November last year

Police have released images of a man who may have vital information one year on from a "brutal" Glasgow murder.

Officers hope to track down the man, as well as occupants of four cars, in connection with the killing of Billyjoe Bates.

The 28-year-old was attacked on Ashfield Street in the Milton area on 18 November 2018 and was found with serious injuries.

He died in the Glasgow Royal Infirmary four days later.

Det Supt Stuart Houston said although a year had passed, police were "determined as ever" to track down the killer.

Crimestoppers has offered a £10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Police previously attempted to identify a man captured on CCTV in the Londis Store in Crowhill Street minutes before Mr Bates was found.

While the man was in the shop, he bought milk and American cream soda. He then walked along Kippen Street.

Image copyright Police Scotland

Officers have urged anyone with information on him to get in touch via the Police Scotland non-emergency line.

He is described as between 25 to 45 years of age, around 5ft 10ins, of medium build and with a dark neatly trimmed beard, moustache and sideburns.

He was wearing a grey beanie, a black jacket, black jogging trousers and white trainers.

Officers are also looking to trace the occupants of four cars - a white BMW 1 series, a black BMW 3 series, a gold coloured Nissan Qashqai and a red Mazda.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The red Mazda police want to trace

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption A potential witness was in a black BMW

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Officers want to identify this Nissan Qashqai

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption A driver of a white BMW could also be a potential witness

Det Supt Houston stressed that police were not connecting any of these people with the death of Mr Bates.

He said: "I strongly believe that they may have vital information that will assist this murder inquiry and not even realise the significance of it. I would appeal directly to them to contact my officers as soon as possible.

"I believe that there are people in the local community who know who is responsible for this murder. His family has been devastated by his death and they deserve closure. The person responsible must be brought to justice.

"Please don't wait for the police to visit you at home. Do the right thing. I can assure anyone with concerns that information passed to us will be treated in the utmost confidence."

'I am heartbroken'

Mr Bates' mother Jackie Wilson reiterated the appeal, calling the killer a "coward" for leaving her son to die.

Speaking directly to the culprit, she said: "You know what you have done. Others must know too so it's time for people to stop protecting you.

"After a year has passed, I still have no answers to why this has happened. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken."