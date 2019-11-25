Police hunt gang after station car park stabbing

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked in the car park of Blantyre station in the early hours of Sunday

Detectives are hunting two men after a man in his 50s was stabbed in a station car park in South Lanarkshire.

British Transport Police said the suspects were part of a larger group which also included a man and two women.

The victim was attacked in the car park at Blantyre railway station at about 01:10 on Sunday after a disturbance on nearby Station Road.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

A BTP spokesman said the group ran off in the direction of Station Road.

Suspect descriptions

One of the men was described as being white, between 5ft 10in and 6ft tall, aged between 20 and 40, of a stocky build and with dark hair. He was wearing a khaki jacket with a patch on the left sleeve, blue jeans and white trainers.

His accomplice was white, between 5ft 8in and 5ft 10in tall, aged between 20 and 40, with short, dark hair and of slim build. He was wearing a dark jacket with a large white patch on the shoulder area of each sleeve, light blue jeans and white trainers.

BTP said the third man was white, between 5ft 8in and 5ft 10in tall, of heavy build. He was wearing a dark hooded tracksuit top with a white stripe down each sleeve, dark shorts, black socks and white trainers.

One of the women was white, aged between 18 and 25, of slim build, with short, dark hair tied in a bun. She was wearing a black jacket, light trousers and white trainers.

The second women was white, aged between 18 and 25, of heavy build, and with short, dark hair which was tied up. She was wearing a black jacket with a fur lined hood, blue jeans and dark shoes.