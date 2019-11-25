Image copyright Getty Images

Glasgow's winter night shelter will open three days early on Thursday.

The decision to bring forward this year's opening comes after a spell of freezing weather prompted calls for overnight accommodation to be made available to the city's homeless people.

Glasgow City Mission said it had been monitoring the weather forecast.

The decision was made to review the opening date following the completion of staff training last weekend.

A spokesman for Glasgow City Mission said: "Our dedicated team is fully prepared.

"Together with support from our other key partners, including HSCP (Health and Social Care partnership) and Simon Community Scotland, we are now in a position to offer this facility earlier than scheduled.

We would like to thank all our partners for their care and desire to serve the disadvantaged in Glasgow and reassure the public that we continue to act in the best interests of our guests."

Image copyright Glasgow City Mission Image caption The Winter night shelter will open three days early

The Met Office said temperatures were set to drop below freezing overnight on Thursday and through the weekend.

A week ago, fears were raised for the homeless community in Scotland when temperatures plummeted to -9.9C (14.2F). Nine of the 10 coldest locations overnight were north of the border.

The Simon Community Scotland said its supplies were running dangerously low.

Director of services Hugh Hill told the BBC at the time: "We are rapidly going through our stocks of winter supplies - thermals, sleeping bags etc. We are flying through them and we are not due to launch our appeal until December."