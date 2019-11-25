Workman taken to hospital after trench collapse
- 25 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A workman has been taken to hospital after he was injured when a trench collapsed in the west end of Glasgow.
Police said the alarm was raised at about 14:45 on Monday following the accident on Belhaven Terrace in Hyndland.
A force spokeswoman said the man was taken to hospital but no details about his condition have been released.