Image copyright Scott family Image caption Megan Scott was hit on a pedestrian crossing

A driver wept as he told a jury he was to blame for the death of a 15-year-old schoolgirl who was knocked down on an East Kilbride crossing.

Kieran Kennedy said he failed to notice traffic lights had changed as he drove along the Kingsway at about 40mph.

Mr Kennedy hit Megan Scott as she walked on the pedestrian crossing.

He denies causing her death by dangerous driving but has offered to plead guilty to the lesser charge of careless driving.

Defence QC John Scullion asked Mr Kennedy: "We have seen CCTV footage of the traffic lights changing from green to amber; did you see them change?"

He replied "No" then added: "The next thing at the bottom left hand corner of the windscreen I just saw a phone and I slammed on the brakes."

Mr Scullion said: "When you slammed on the brakes did you hit someone with your car?"

Mr Kennedy answered: "Megan Scott".

Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene

He told the jury he got out of his car and dialled 999 then added: "I felt numb."

Mr Scullion asked Kennedy how he felt about what had happened.

He replied: "I couldn't sleep, I couldn't talk for three or four weeks I was just sitting in my room."

The former rail track maintenance worker, who has been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder and depression, told the jury: "I've thought about that day every day. It's the only thing I think about."

The accident happened at about 17:46 on 17 October 2017 and the court was told Mr Kennedy has not driven since May 2018.

Mr Scullion said: "Do you accept the traffic light was red when you drove through it and do you accept you caused the death of Megan Scott?"

Mr Kennedy replied: "Yes."

'Never forgive'

Asked how he felt about Megan's death he said: "I never knew her but I just think about her every single day and how sorry I am.

"I just want to say sorry to her family. I know they'll never forgive me, but I just want to say sorry to them. I'll never stop being sorry."

Mr Kennedy told the jury it was the first time he had ever driven along the Kingsway and did not know there was a pedestrian crossing.

Prosecutor Chris McKenna asked Kennedy: "Would this accident have happened if you were going slower?"

Mr Kennedy answered: "No."

Earlier the court heard he was doing 46mph in his black Volkswagen Sirocco before the impact.

CCTV footage showed that Mr Kennedy's car only begun braking when the traffic lights changed from amber.

The court has previously heard Megan was on her mobile phone and wearing headphones as she crossed the dual carriageway.

The trial before judge Lord Armstrong continues.