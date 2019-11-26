Image copyright ITV / Twitter Image caption The Loch actor Gray O'Brien celebrates the end of his treatment by ringing the bell at the Beatson

Scottish actor Gray O'Brien has revealed he has been fighting cancer for the past three months.

The Glasgow-born star was diagnosed with stage four tonsil cancer after visiting his doctor with swollen glands in August.

The 51-year-old ended his treatment at the Beatson Cancer Centre in Glasgow on Monday.

He shared a video of him ringing the bell to signify the end of his treatment on Twitter.

Born in Glasgow, and a graduate of the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, he is well-known for leading roles in a series of UK soaps and dramas.

He played Tony Gordon in Coronation Street from 2007 to 2009. He was cast as Dr Richard McCaig in Casualty from 1996 to 1998.

In Scottish soap River City, he has appeared on and off since 2006 as Billy Davies.

In 2017 he starred as Alan Redford in the ITV drama The Loch and he has recently filmed scenes for the new series of Doctor Who. He also appeared in the Christmas special of the show in 2007.

Revealing his diagnosis and the end of his treatment, he told his followers: "About three months ago a trip to the doctor's with swollen glands led to stage four tonsil cancer.

"Today marks the end of my treatment and I couldn't be more thankful to everyone who has supported me along the way. "

Image copyright Twitter / @RealGrayOBrien Image caption The star was happy to share the end of his battle

His agency BWH told the BBC that due to a "100 days gym challenge", Mr O'Brien was fit and strong at the time he was diagnosed.

They said he was tired after treatment but positive.

The tweet attracted replies from fans, friends and previous colleagues.

Radio presenter Grant Stott said: "Mate, I had no idea. So sorry you've had a hellish time but delighted to see you ring that bell."

River City actor Steven Purdon said: "Great to see you ringing the bell mate, lots of love."

The Beatson Cancer Charity said: "Congratulations! Wishing you the best of health for the future."