Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Glasgow Science Centre will host a series of community events

Glasgow Science Centre is to hold a series of events linking up with the COP26 UN Climate Summit in 2020.

About 30,000 delegates and 200 world leaders will attend the summit at Glasgow's Scottish Events Campus (SEC) in November next year.

The Science Centre will become a base for a series of inclusive events for community groups and the public.

The Scottish government said it was working with the centre to get Scots involved in key climate issues.

Climate Change Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: "We are determined that community groups, campaigners and people of all ages from across Scotland are able to be involved, and have their views heard.

'Showcasing ambition'

"That is why I am delighted that we have entered into this partnership with Glasgow Science Centre to host a series of events during COP26.

"I look forward to working with them in the coming year to develop a programme that is enjoyable and informative, and one that showcases Scotland's ambition and innovation in tackling climate change."

Image copyright SEC Image caption Across the river, the Scottish Events Campus will host the main conference

COP26 is the 26th UN Climate Change Summit and will take place in Glasgow between 9 and 20 November 2020.

This year's event is due to take place in Madrid in December.

Stephen Breslin, chief executive of Glasgow Science Centre said: "In November 2020, governments, industry, civil society and other international organisations will come together in Glasgow for COP26 to tackle the climate crisis.

"We are delighted to be working with the Scottish government to ensure that as many people as possible across Scotland can hear their messages so that we can develop a shared understanding of how we must respond, individually and collectively, to the climate emergency."

The COP26 conference is designed to produce an international response to the climate emergency.

The UK will host the main COP summit while Italy will host preparatory events and a significant youth event, as part of the agreement.

Lasting for two weeks, it will be the largest summit the UK has ever hosted, with up to 200 world leaders expected to attend for the final weekend.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Up to 30,000 delegates are expected to attend

The 2020 conference is seen as a major crossroads in the battle against global climate change. It will likely be held just after the next US presidential election.

It will also be the year in which governments are due to review their promises to cut carbon emissions in line with the latest science.

Campaigners have said the event will give the UK the chance to set the tone for the world's future.

Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg appeared at the 2018 conference in Poland.