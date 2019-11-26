Image copyright Isha Shah Image caption Lewis Capaldi has secured a US number one and a Grammy nomination this year

Lewis Capaldi and Liam Gallagher have been confirmed as headliners for the TRNSMT festival in 2020.

The Courteeners will also top the bill at the Glasgow Green event, which is expected to attract 150,000 fans over three days.

Other acts include Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown, Foals, Snow Patrol, Rita Ora and Sam Fender.

Acts will also appear on the King Tut's and Queen Tut's stages between 10 and 12 July.

Capaldi stepped in last year when Snow Patrol pulled out and famously took to the stage in a Chewbacca mask, after Noel Gallagher said he looked like the Star Wars character.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Liam Gallagher will headline the main stage on 11 July

Since then the singer-songwriter's debut album has sold more than one million copies worldwide and he became the first Scot to score a solo US number one since Sheena Easton in 1981.

Last month, his breakout song, Someone You Loved, was nominated for a Grammy for song of the year.

Capaldi, who has renamed his Twitter account Amercia's Sweetheart, said: ""Yaaaaaas! I've been lucky enough to play TRNSMT every year since its inception and to be a headliner is absolutely wild. Things are about to get chubby and sexy, fast. See you up the road next year! X"

The 23-year-old first appeared on the King Tut's stage in 2017 before consecutive appearances on the main stage.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lewis Capaldi took to the stage in a Chewbacca mask last year after Noel Gallagher compared him to the Star Wars character

Former Oasis star Liam Gallagher, who will take to the stage on 11 July, said: "I love Scotland and It's an honour to be going back to headline TRNSMT Festival."

Manchester's Courteeners will headline the opening day in what frontman Liam Fray described as a "serious honour".

Festival director Geoff Ellis said: "The fact that it has become such a pillar of the UK festival scene every year is testament to the incredible music fans that we have here in this country.

"We're delighted that TRNSMT 2020 will host the major UK festival headline debuts from global superstar Lewis Capaldi and indie favourites Courteeners, plus the return of the legend that is Mr Liam Gallagher."

Mr Ellis said more acts would be announced in the new year.