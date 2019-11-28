Image copyright Glasgow City Council Image caption Notre Dame High has always been a girls-only school

A decision is due later on controversial plans to let boys into the last state school in Scotland where all the pupils are girls.

There has been debate for some time over the future of Notre Dame High School in Glasgow.

Councillors are expected to decide whether the school should start admitting boys.

Any changes would take effect in 2021 and should not directly affect current students.

Notre Dame, in the west end of Glasgow, has admitted only girls since it opened in 1897.

At the time girls' schools were commonplace. There are still some other state schools for girls in other parts of the UK.

A recent paper for councillors spelled out details of the options for Notre Dame's future.

The paper said that if Notre Dame started to take in boys, the school would gradually become "co-educational" over five years.

There would be boys in each fresh S1 intake but boys would not join other year groups. This means that all the current students would still be educated in girl-only classes.

Catchment area

Admitting boys to Notre Dame would cost money and have implications for local catchment areas.

About £750,000 of work would be needed on the toilets and other facilities to make them suitable for boys.

The catchment area for Notre Dame High would be altered to include Notre Dame Primary School, St Patrick's Primary School and St Joseph's Primary School.

This means the catchment areas for three other nearby secondaries - St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School, St Roch's Secondary School and John Paul Academy - would also change.

Image copyright Thomas Nugent Image caption The school was founded in 1897

The likelihood is that any changes would come into effect in August 2021.

The SNP - which is the largest party on the council - backs this idea but they do not have a majority. The outcome depends on how councillors from other parties vote.

The future of Notre Dame has been the subject of intense debate in the west end of Glasgow and among the families of students.

Two other options are open to councillors which would keep Notre Dame as a girls' school - one option is the status quo, the other involves changes to catchment areas but neither would fundamentally change the school's character.

'Positive choice'

Some in the local community have argued that the current catchment areas are not appropriate so would welcome the opportunity to send boys to Notre Dame on practical grounds.

Some also believe that an all-girls' school is simply an anachronism which should have no place in the modern educational system.

However, supporters of the school have fought a powerful campaign against change.

They argue that sending a child to Notre Dame is a positive choice - some would contend girls may also do better in subjects such as maths and science in an environment where they cannot be perceived as "boys' subjects".

At the start of November, some pupils held a demonstration outside Glasgow City Council's headquarters.

A consultation earlier this year showed just how mixed local opinion is.

The single most popular option was for the school to start admitting boys with 45.9% backing the co-education option, with a change to catchment area.

However, the majority supported one of the options keeping Notre Dame as a single-sex school.

The status quo was supported by 39.9% and 13.4% wanted the status quo plus a change to catchment area.