Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Kieran Kennedy will be sentenced in January

A man has been convicted of causing the death of a 15-year-old girl on a pedestrian crossing by careless driving.

Kieran Kennedy, 20, had been on trial accused of causing Megan Scott's death by dangerous driving but was cleared of that charge.

Kennedy struck the teenager on the Kingsway in East Kilbride a second after the traffic lights changed.

Sentence was deferred on the first offender and he was granted bail.

Kennedy, of Chapelton, South Lanarkshire, was also banned from driving in the meantime.

The High Court in Glasgow previously heard his black Volkswagen Sirocco hit Megan, who was on her phone and wearing headphones, as she crossed the pedestrian crossing.

Jurors were shown video footage that showed Kennedy only braking after the traffic lights had turned to red.

But they also heard that Megan had started crossing seconds before the green light for pedestrians came on.

Image copyright Scott family Image caption Megan Scott was hit on a pedestrian crossing

The force of the impact threw her onto the bonnet of Kennedy's car and into the air. She landed close to a stationary bus.

In evidence, Kennedy admitted he was to blame for the crash which happened at 17:46 on 18 October 2017.

The jury heard that he had offered at an early stage to plead guilty to causing death by careless driving.

Kennedy, who had only passed his driving test weeks before the collision, told the jury that the first thing he noticed was Megan's mobile phone at the bottom left hand corner of his car windscreen.

The former rail track maintenance worker, who has been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder and depression, told the jury: "I've thought about that day every day. It's the only thing I think about."

The court was told that Kennedy has not driven since May 2018.

Asked by John Scullion QC, for the defence, how he felt about Megan's death, Kennedy replied: "I never knew her but I just think about her every single day and how sorry I am.

"I just want to say sorry to her family. I know they'll never forgive me, but I just want to say sorry to them. I'll never stop being sorry."