A Scottish government minister has said she is "deeply saddened" after her South Lanarkshire constituency office was vandalised.

The words "SNP out" were spray-painted on the exterior walls of Aileen Campbell's office in Carluke.

A window was also smashed in the attack which took place overnight on Tuesday.

Police Scotland said an investigation was under way. Ms Campbell is cabinet secretary for communities and local government.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the SNP minister said: "An attack on my office last night has saddened me deeply.

"I have a duty of care for the people who work in my office and this is clearly upsetting for them, as well as for the other tenants in the building and our neighbours.

"People can disagree about politics, but there is no excuse for mindless aggression, vandalism or violence which causes stress and anxiety in our local communities."

Ms Campbell vowed not to be "dragged down by the mindless act of a minority".

Politicians from her own party and others condemned the attack.