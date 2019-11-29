Man dies in serious crash on A9 in Highlands

Image copyright Google Image caption The road has been closed while inquiries are carried out

A man has died following a serious crash on the A9 in the Highlands.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the junction of the B9176, near the town of Alness, at about 17:10.

The road has been closed while investigations are carried out and diversions have been set up via the B817 through Alness.

Police Scotland thanked drivers for their patience while inquiries continue.