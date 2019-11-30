Image caption Police sealed off the pavement beside a bank and block of flats

Forensic teams have been called out as police investigate an incident in Glasgow.

An area in front of flats, close to the TSB bank on Govan Road, was taped off with several officers and police vehicles at the scene.

A small tent had been erected on the pavement and forensic teams were examining the area.

Police Scotland has been contacted but was unable to give any details.